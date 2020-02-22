Live Now
Police investigating Norfolk man's fatal stabbing as an undetermined death

Norfolk
NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man died at the hospital after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in an apartment on Greenplain Road.

A person of interest was detained in the case, but police say 30-year-old Franki Lee Norfleet may have inflicted his own injuries.

Officers tweeted early Saturday morning that Norfleet was found with stab wounds in the 5400 block of Greenplain Road. The call came in around 2:15 a.m.

Norfleet’s body has been sent to the medical examiner, and police are investigating the case as an undetermined death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

