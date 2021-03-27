Police investigating overnight shooting on E. Princess Anne Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in Norfolk.
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Princess Anne Road.
Police have not released further information regarding the extent of the injuries, if any, following the shooting.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.
