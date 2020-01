NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an overnight double-shooting that happened near ODU in Norfolk.

According to police, officers assisted ODU Police with a shooting in the 1400 block of Killam Avenue around 1:20 Sunday morning.

The shooting happened right near Gresham Hall dorm.

@NorfolkPD and @odupd are working an incident that just occurred on Killiam Ave near 49th Street. Please stay away from the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/SyyFg76z0V — ODU Police Dept. (@ODUPD) January 26, 2020

Reports confirmed there were two victims, however the extent of the injuries have not been confirmed.

The incident is an ongoing investigation.

