Police investigating man’s death on Little Bay Avenue as homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Thursday in Willoughby Spit.

The man was found dead just after 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Little Bay Avenue, after police and EMS responded for a welfare check.

He was found unresponsive inside an apartment and pronounced dead.

Detectives haven’t released any other information in the case, but say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has classified the man’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

