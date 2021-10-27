Police investigating late-night 7-Eleven robbery on Azalea Garden Rd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Norfolk late Tuesday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the robbery came in around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven in the 3100 block of Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk.

10 On Your Side is still learning regarding the incident including possible injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.