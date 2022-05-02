NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the area of Granby Street and Starke Street in the NEON District just north of Brambleton Avenue.

Norfolk dispatchers did not have additional information when contacted by 10 On Your Side overnight, only calling the situation an “incident,” but police said in an update at 9:23 a.m. that officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Starke Street for the report of a gunshot disturbance.

When officers got the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man had been dropped off at Norfolk General for non life-threatening gunshot wounds, and said the preliminary investigation found the victim was shot in a parking lot in the 700 block of Granby.

There’s no suspect information available at this time.