Police investigating ‘incident’ in Norfolk’s Young Terrace community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are on the scene of an “incident” in Norfolk’s Young Terrace community.

According to dispatch, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block on Nicholson Street.

Dispatchers say @NorfolkPD is investigating after reports of a possible shooting on Nicholson Street.



They tell us the call came in around 3:30 p.m.



10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/RA2R9D9wqs — Madison (@MadisonPearman) December 26, 2021

Two weeks ago, one woman was shot on Nicholson Street and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other women were injured by glass or shrapnel, police added.

10 On Your Side is at the scene and working to learn more.