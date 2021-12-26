Police investigating ‘incident’ in Norfolk’s Young Terrace community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are on the scene of an “incident” in Norfolk’s Young Terrace community.
According to dispatch, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block on Nicholson Street.
Two weeks ago, one woman was shot on Nicholson Street and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other women were injured by glass or shrapnel, police added.
10 On Your Side is at the scene and working to learn more.
