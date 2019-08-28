Live Now
Police investigating homicide on Dunkirk Ave. in Lafayette area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in the Lafayette area of Norfolk.

Norfolk police said officers were called to the 3100 block of Dunkirk Avenue around 9:45 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The shooting on Dunkirk Avenue happend amid a violent night across the Mermaid City.

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening in a shooting not far away on Wolcott Avenue, in the Norview area, around 8 p.m. There’s no indication the incidents are connected at this time.

Another man was seriously injured in a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. in the Ocean View area of the city.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

