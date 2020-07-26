Police investigating homicide after man found suffering from gunshot wound in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, the incident happened in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10