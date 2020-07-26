Police investigating homicide after man found suffering from gunshot wound in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
According to Norfolk Police, the incident happened in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
