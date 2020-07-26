Police investigating homicide after man found suffering from gunshot wound in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, the incident happened in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.

#NorfolkPD are investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue. Call came in around 6:00 a.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/qI07auEAy8 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 26, 2020

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

