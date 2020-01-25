Police investigating hate group stickers in Ghent area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to find out the story behind stickers popping up in Ghent promoting hate group ideologies.

Norfolk Police were alerted about the stickers in the 21st Street corridor of Norfolk on Tuesday.

Police have found about 40 stickers in the area, many of which were attached to city signage including stop signs, no parking signs and pedestrian walk signs, the department wrote in a news release.

The stickers have QR codes that directed people who scanned them to a New York-based blog for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Community resource officers used personnel from the Department of Public Works to help remove the stickers.

Officers also talked to area businesses that had been impacted by the stickers to discuss how they can assist law enforcement officers and stop the spread of offensive speech.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

Police continue to investigate the stickers and where they came from.

“We’ve all heard it, if you see something – say something,” said Chief Larry D. Boone. “Together we can send a clear message that hate has no place in Norfolk, Hampton Roads, or anywhere for that matter.”

Residents and businesses are asked to contact police if they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.