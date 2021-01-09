Police investigating fatal shooting on Poplar Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue.

One has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

