Police investigating fatal shooting on Poplar Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue.

One has been pronounced dead at the scene.

