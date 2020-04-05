Police investigating crash at intersection of Middleton Place and Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Middleton Place and Chesapeake Boulevard.
Dispatchers received the call around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday for a two-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Chespeake Boulevard.
Police and EMS responded to the scene.
Injuries were reported and both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are on scene investigating as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday and asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
