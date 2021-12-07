Police investigating burglary on E Little Creek Road Food Lion in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are now investigating after a Food Lion was burglarized in Norfolk Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Food Lion on 1859 E Little Creek Road regarding the commercial burglary around 6:10 a.m. Monday.

Preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect(s) entered the business overnight and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.