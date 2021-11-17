Police investigating armed robbery at Norfolk gas station

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday evening in the Titustown section of the city.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a robbery around 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Little Creek Road. When they arrived, they learned a man entered the Universal Mart with a weapon and demanded money.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

