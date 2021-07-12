Police investigating after woman found dead on Hillside Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning on Hillside Avenue in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

The case is being investigating as an undetermined death at this time.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

