NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Dispatch says a person was grazed in the right hand by a bullet Saturday night.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m. for the incident in the 1300 block of Longdale Drive.

The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Dispatch later said there were two possible scenes for the shooting as it is believed the victim fled from the original scene where they were shot.

This is a breaking news story.