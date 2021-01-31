Police investigating after gunshot wound victim walks into Norfolk hospital

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are working to learn what led up to a shooting victim walking into a local hospital Sunday night.

Emergency communications say the person arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:30 p.m.

The victim sustained injuries not considered life-threatening. 

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

