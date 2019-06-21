Police investigating after dog shot in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dog was injured after a gunshot was heard in a Norfolk neighborhood late Thursday night, police say.

Norfolk police said officers responded to the 3500 block of Pamlico Circle — in the Norview Heights neighborhood — around 11:15 p.m., where they found a dog at one of the homes had a gunshot wound.

Police said the owner did not realize at first that the dog had been shot.

The owner told officers a group of people were standing outside when they heard a gunshot, before they saw the dog walking down the street back toward the home.

Police said the owner stated he did not know who shot his dog.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.