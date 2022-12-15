NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating two shootings Thursday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 8:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilcott Ave.

The call for the second shooting came in around 9:27 p.m. in the 800 block of Johnson Ave.

Police investigate shooting on Johnson Ave. and Goff St. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson) Police investigate shooting on Johnson Ave. and Goff St. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson) Police investigate shooting on Johnson Ave. and Goff St. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson)

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about both shootings.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.