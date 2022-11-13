NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Beamon Road.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if there are any injuries as well as more information regarding the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.