NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 Thursday night in Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on I-64 between Bay Avenue and Granby Street.

Police say the victim, who was driving a 2005 Toyota pickup truck, was traveling eastbound on I-64 when he saw a black Audi SUV with dark-tinted windows come in close proximity to his vehicle as the lane merged due to construction.

The victim then saw one of the four men in the SUV roll down the window and fire several rounds at his truck. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Anyone in the vicinity of I-64 eastbound between 4th View Street and Granby Street, or has any information related to the shooting, to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.