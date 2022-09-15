NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to police, officers were called to a gunshot disturbance around 1:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Ocean View Avenue. While police were en route, they were advised of a gunshot victim located in the 700 block of E. Ocean View Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.