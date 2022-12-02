NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:12 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.