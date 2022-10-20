NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Thursday evening in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.