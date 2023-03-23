NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 1:50 p.m. in the 700 block of A Avenue. Dispatch says a person has sustained a non life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.