NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:49 p.m. at the intersection of B Ave. and O’Keefe St. Police say a man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.