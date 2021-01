NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police responded to the Triple C Convenience Store located at 826 Lindenwood Avenue on Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. for a robbery.

Police said it was reported that two men had entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

