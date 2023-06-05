NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a shots fired incident Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for a shooting into an occupied dwelling came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Chesapeake Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a woman who said she was sitting in her living room when she heard several gunshots outside of her house.

Police say the woman then found that her home was struck by the gunfire and that one of the rounds hit her refrigerator. Her vehicles were also hit.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

WAVY Investigative Reporter Julie Millet spoke with the homeowner Monday. She showed Julie all the damage from the gunfire. Watch her interview tonight at 5.