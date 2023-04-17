NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a shots fired incident Easter morning in Norfolk.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot disturbance around 4:30 a.m. on April 9, in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Mayflower Rd. This location is the Lafayette Apartments. When officers arrived on scene, they found at least three apartments were damaged by gunfire.

These images show a shattered window at one of the impacted apartments.

Apartments damaged by gunfire in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Jane Alvarez-Wertz) Apartments damaged by gunfire in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

Several residents in the Colonial Place neighborhood said they heard at least a dozen gunshots. Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired or if there have been any arrests associated with this incident.

No injuries were reported. Police are unable to confirm the motive of the shooting at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.