The 2 shootings took place within a mile from each other, within a 15 minute time span.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating two shootings that occurred minutes apart about one mile from each other early Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the first shooting occurred around 1:42 a.m. in the 3000 block of Keller Ave. No further information has been released at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second shooting occurred around 2:05 a.m. in the 2900 block of S. Cape Henry St. Like the first shooting, no further information has been released on this shooting at this time.

According to the National Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 36 shootings in Norfolk this year.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt during these shootings and if they are connected.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.