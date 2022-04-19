NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk first responders are currently on the scene after a vehicle collided with a train Tuesday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, they first received the call for the crash around 1:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pritchard Street.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the vehicle collided with the moving train.

Officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.