Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Police in Norfolk need help locating a missing 28-year-old woman

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are asking the public to help locate 28-year-old Dannita Raye Owen. 

Police said Owen was last seen by family members on March 13 in the 8800 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police describe Owen as about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. 

Owen has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin. 

Detectives ask anyone who has seen Dannita Owen or has additional information on her whereabouts to call the Norfolk Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

Latests Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10