Police in Norfolk need help locating a missing 28-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are asking the public to help locate 28-year-old Dannita Raye Owen.

Police said Owen was last seen by family members on March 13 in the 8800 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police describe Owen as about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Owen has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin.

Detectives ask anyone who has seen Dannita Owen or has additional information on her whereabouts to call the Norfolk Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

