Police identify woman’s body found in water at Ocean View in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have identified the woman whose body was found in the water at Ocean View last month.

Detectives with Norfolk Police say 39-year-old Conswella Edmonds, of Norfolk, was recovered near the Willoughby Boat Ramp on Nov. 27.

On that day, Norfolk Police and Fire responded to the 9700 block of 13th View Street for a report of a body floating in the water.

Once on the scene, first responders confirmed the report and began their investigation to identify the woman.

Police say the incident is currently being investigated as an “undetermined death” and there are no signs of foul play.

Detectives have not released any further circumstances surrounding this incident.