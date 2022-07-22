NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified a suspect following a shooting that killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

Police confirmed the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and a 65-year-old woman sustained non life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital, but the man later died.

He was identified on Thursday as Sidney N. Parker.

On Friday, police charged 25-year-old Rhodean H. Hamlin in connection with the shooting. He is accused of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Rhodean H. Hamlin, July 22, 2021 (Courtesy – NPD)

If you have any information about this incident or recognize any of the suspects, detectives ask that you call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.