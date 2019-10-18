Police identify man killed in crash on E. Little Creek Rd Tuesday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday morning on E. Little Creek Rd.

Police say 52-year-old Matt G. Fritzinger, who lived in the 8200 block of Barkwood Drive in Norfolk, died during the crash that happened around 6:50 Tuesday morning at the intersection of E. Little Creek Rd and Van Patten Rd.

Reports say that Fritzinger was driving his Nissan pick-up truck westbound in the eastbound lanes when his truck sideswiped another car at the intersection of Tidewater Drive.

The truck kept going down East Little Creek Road where it ran off the road and struck several poles along with a building at Southern Shopping Center.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was treated for minor injuries and was released at the hospital.

Fritzinger was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after he arrived, according to police.

Investigators say speed appears to have been a contributing factor to the accident.