Police identify 4 people killed in crash at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified four people who were killed in a fiery crash at Norfolk International Airport in late-September.

Norfolk police said in a news release Thursday 28-year-old Christal V. Uwejeyan was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV toward the departures area of the airport on Sept. 21 when she lost control and drove off the roadway.

The SUV struck a tree and caught fire.

Uwejeyan and three people who were inside the SUV — 22-year-old Kiara Y. Mobley, 22-year-old Shakeeral M. Lawrence, and 30-year-old Derwin A. Perry — died at the scene.

This comes one day after police informed local media outlets they had been told the process of identifying the four people would “take some time.”

Police said the investigation has found speed appears to have been a factor.