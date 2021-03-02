Police identify 19-year-old man killed during triple shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police have identified the 19-year-old man who died following a triple shooting that also injured two other men late February.

Reports say police were dispatched to the 500 block of Timothy Avenue around 12:35 p.m. on February 27 regarding a call about a gunshot victim.

When officers got to the scene, they found one of the victims, later identified as 19-year-old Troquan S. Martin, suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, officers learned that two additional victims, a 22-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man, had also suffered gunshot wounds. They both received treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.