Police ID 22-year-old man killed in Norfolk Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified a 22-year-old man who was shot to death after he “gained entry” into a Norfolk home on Monday night.

Carl A. Bell was shot to death in a home in the 1300 block of Jenifer Street. Norfolk police officers responded to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. and Bell was pronounced dead on the scene, a news release states.

Police are still investigating the shooting. They declined to say if charges are pending, but confirmed they are not looking for a suspect. Their preliminary investigation showed that Bell was shot by a resident after “gaining entry” to the home, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

