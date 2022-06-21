NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a man Tuesday morning in the Larchmont area of Norfolk.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Monroe Place, at Buckinham Avenue, not far from Larchmont Elementary School.

A man was pronounced deceased at the scene, but no other details have been provided.

Police still had Monroe Place blocked off as of 8:30 a.m., and Virginia State Police arrived at 8 a.m.

This is the second police shooting this year in Norfolk. The first happened downtown on Granby Street back in September, when police shot and injured a man who the commonwealth said fired shots in two different apartments.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.