NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in Norfolk Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Sewells Point Road in Norfolk around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. This is near a McDonald’s location.

Police say a man’s body was found at the scene with “obvious signs of decomposition.” Officials added there were no signs of foul play and it will be investigated as an undetermined death case.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.