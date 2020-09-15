Police: Daycare provider in Norfolk arrested following 2-year-old girl’s undetermined death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 37-year-old woman in Norfolk has been arrested as authorities investigate the death of a 2-year-old girl back in August.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennifer Street around 3 p.m. regarding a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old child.

Investigators say the child was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters where she was pronounced dead.

At the moment, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk has not released the cause of her death.

During the investigation, Norfolk detectives discovered criminal activity unrelated to the 2-year-old’s death.



As a result, 37-year-old Jessica A. Cherry has been charged with felony attempted malicious wounding, two counts of felony abuse and neglect of a child, and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Cherry is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

