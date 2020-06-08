Police: Crash on I-64 involving multiple vehicles including VSP cruisers; delays expected

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound Sunday night.
According to officials, at about 7:40 p.m. troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving while traveling eastbound near mile marker 281 — near Military Highway in Norfolk.
Police officials also confirmed that the driver hit several vehicles, including police vehicles. It is not clear exactly when the crashes happened.
As of 9:30 p.m., the west exit ramp is closed on I-64 eastbound.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
