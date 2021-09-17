Police clear stadium after attendees fight at Lake Taylor-Norview game

Note: The video in the player above has been muted due to some profanity.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The stands at a Norfolk football game were cleared out after a fight Friday night.

10 On Your Side was at the Norview vs. Lake Taylor football game Friday when the fight broke out near the concession stand and gate. It happened behind the home side grandstands.

Around halftime, high school-age girls started fighting and punching each other. The group involved may have included about a dozen people.

Some police officers were at the game and attempted to deescalate the situation and separate those involved.

Police then started to clear people out in the stadium.

The game went on without spectators. Lake Taylor won 28-26.

Police dispatchers confirmed the stadium was cleared due to unruly behavior. No arrests were made.

