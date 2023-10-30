NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on East Brambleton Avenue Monday afternoon after their pursuit of what they observed to be a stolen vehicle.

Norfolk Police said it observed a stolen vehicle in the Campostella area around 2:22 p.m. and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. Officers continued to pursue the driver until that vehicle crashed in the 1800 block of East Brambleton Avenue, police said.

Police took all of the vehicle’s occupants into custody at the scene, and they are continuing the investigation.

Virginia State Police closed exit ramp 11B off of Interstate 264 while Norfolk Police cleared the scene.