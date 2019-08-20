Driver charged after high-speed chase ends in fiery crash on I-264 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver is facing charges after a high-speed chase across Interstate 264 in Norfolk ended in a crash early Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police say.

State police said in a news release a trooper tried to stop a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse being driven by Michael Richard Stone, of Texas, at speeds in excess of 100 mph around 1:30 a.m.

Stone refused to stop and increased his speed. He eventually lost control and crashed on I-264 West near City Hall Avenue, state police said.

Stone and a passenger were safely removed from the car, which caught fire upon impact. Stone was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with minor injuries, while the passenger was uninjured, state police said.

All westbound lanes were closed on I-264 just before Brambleton Avenue for several hours as troopers investigated the crash.

State police said Stone is charged with felony elude, speeding, and improper registration.