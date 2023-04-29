NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a chase that ended in a crash in Norfolk.

On April 29, around 8:45 a.m. VSP executed a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford Fusion for an expired tag on I-264 westbound at Military Highway.

The driver, Khyl Omari Hodges initially pulled over to the right shoulder.

As the trooper exited his vehicle, Hodges speed off. Hodges continued westbound on I-264 before exiting at Ballentine, made several loops within the city, at which time his male passenger jumped from the vehicle.

The passenger had outstanding felony warrants and was arrested by police.

Hodges continued onto I-264 westbound, exited onto I-164, continued through the midtown tunnel, and on to Hampton Boulevard.

The pursuit ended when Hodges collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

The Hyundai was operated by Richard Cornel Chisman Jr., 30, of Portsmouth. Chisman was transported to Norfolk General for evaluation of minor injuries.

Hodges was taken to Norfolk General to be checked out for minor injuries. Upon release from the hospital Hodges was taken to Norfolk City Jail and charged with the following:

Injuring another or causing the death of another while engaging in a race

Felony elude

Driving without license

Driving revoked

Failure to stop before entering a highway

Counterfeit registration

Failure to have the vehicle inspected