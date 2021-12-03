Police: Car stolen with 8-year-old inside; person of interest detained and child located safe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have safely located an 8-year-old girl after a car was stolen from a local Wawa with her inside Friday afternoon.

The car was taken from Wawa at 1146 N Military Highway Friday. The incident was called in around 3:50 p.m.

Police said the car and a person of interest were both located, however, the child was briefly missing. Police tweeted at 5 p.m. that the girl had been found in Virginia Beach.

The car and person of interest were detained after a pursuit, police said.

10 On Your Side was at the scene of the Wawa around 5 p.m. when we saw police handcuff a man and place him in a cruiser. It’s unclear whether he was involved in the stolen car incident or not.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.