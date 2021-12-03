Police: Car stolen with 8-year-old inside; person of interest detained and child located safe

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have safely located an 8-year-old girl after a car was stolen from a local Wawa with her inside Friday afternoon.

The car was taken from Wawa at 1146 N Military Highway Friday. The incident was called in around 3:50 p.m.

Police said the car and a person of interest were both located, however, the child was briefly missing. Police tweeted at 5 p.m. that the girl had been found in Virginia Beach.

The car and person of interest were detained after a pursuit, police said.

10 On Your Side was at the scene of the Wawa around 5 p.m. when we saw police handcuff a man and place him in a cruiser. It’s unclear whether he was involved in the stolen car incident or not.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10