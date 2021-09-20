Police: Car shot at while traveling through East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle was shot at while traveling through E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk Monday morning.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of E. Princess Anne Road for a gunshot disturbance.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a man was driving his car in the area when it was shot at.
Following the shooting, the man crashed his car and went to a nearby school for help.
Police say there were no injuries reported during the incident. No further information has been released.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
