NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a burglar struck a business in Norfolk twice days apart.

According to police, the latest burglary incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. over the weekend, Oct. 15, at the Snapback Lane in the 2900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Surveillance footage showed the alleged suspect entering the store. Detectives believe the man is responsible for a separate burglary at the same store on Oct. 12.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.