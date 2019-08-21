Police: Bomb threat reported at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are responding to a bomb threat that was reported at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said they received word of the reported threat just after 1:15 p.m.

This comes over a week after a bomb threat was called in to the the USS Gunston Hall while the ship was docked at the shipyard.

The ship was evacuated, but nothing suspicious was found after a security sweep was conducted.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

